Thursday, Bolivia interim president Jeanine Áñez became the third Latin American head of state to announced that they have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Via Tweeter, Añez said, “I’ve tested positive for Cid-19. I’m fine, I Will work from home,” during what she said would be a 14-day quarantine.

Bolivia is scheduled to hold a presidential election September 6.

Añez is only one of several high ranking Bolivian government officials who have tested positive. In recent days; Health Minister María Eidy Roca, Minister of the Presidency Yerko Núñez Negrette, Minister of Mines Jorge Fernando Oropeza, and commander of the armed forces, Gen. Sergio Orellana have all tested positive.

Tuesday, Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro announced he had tested positive. In June, Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernández tested positive and Luis Abinader, Dominican Republic's president-elect also tested positive in June.

On Thursday, the head of Venezuela’s socialist party Diosdado Cabello announced he had tested positive for the coronavirus. Cabello is wanted by the United States on drug trafficking charges. He wrote on Twitter “We will win.”