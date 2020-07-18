The coronavirus outbreak has now infected more than two million Brazilians, and the country’s death toll has eclipsed 75,000, this according to figures from Johns Hopkins University.

Only the U.S. has more confirmed cases and fatalities.

President Jair Bolsonaro, who has repeatedly struck a dismissive tone about the risks of coronavirus, tested positive this week for the second time. Critics are blaming Bolsanaro for not acting swiftly and quickly at the onset of the virus.

Luiz Henrique Mandetta, former health minister of Brazil, said. "People have become callous," Mandetta told The Associated Press. "When you say, 'Yesterday there were 1,300 deaths,' people say, 'OK, then it didn't go up. It was 1,300 people the day before, too.'"

Some experts believe the official number of cases in Brazil is significantly lower than the actual number of infections, which some have estimated to be about 10 million.