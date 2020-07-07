Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro tests positive for the coronavirus
“It came back positive,” Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro told reporters Tuesday. Bolsonaro has been the subject of criticism for downplaying the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Brazilian news site Extra reported that the 65-year-old felt fatigued Saturday night, after participating in a meeting with members of his cabinet. Reports say none of the cabinet members were wearing a face mask. Monday, Balsano sought medical help after running a 100-degree fever.

Then, on Monday evening Bolsonaro announced he had undergone testing for the coronavirus, after exhibiting symptoms over the weekend.

