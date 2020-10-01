In September 2018, when Tina Cavalletti was told that she had breast cancer, she was shocked.

After doing a mammogram, her doctor asked for a biopsy after the report showed something abnormal.

Cavalletti initially thought the discovery was calcification, an accumulation of calcium deposits, which she had experienced before.

The longtime Key Biscayne resident thought she’d be fine and could go on her planned trip to her native Brazil.

Three days later, she got the call. “You have breast cancer. You can’t go on your trip.”

What?! The biopsy showed there was cancer in her right breast. Thankfully, it was caught early. The diagnosis was Stage 1.

Breast cancer is the second most prevalent cancer in women in the US, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, with about 250,000 cases of breast cancer are diagnosed in women. Men can get the disease, too, but it is rare, with about 2,300 men breast cancer cases a year.

After doing some research, Cavalletti went to the Miami Cancer Institute where her doctor educated her about the different stages of cancer and treatment options.

To play it extra safe, she opted to do a bilateral mastectomy, a surgical removal of both breasts.

“At that moment, I said, ‘This is not going to beat me,” she recalled. “Surviving cancer, I think, it’s 50 percent having a good attitude.”

About 30 days later, she had the surgery.

“Well, guess what? My other breast, the left one, came out from the lab with cancer cells,” she said. “And they found a second tumor in my right breast.”

The surgery revealed what the diagnostic tests did not. “I was very blessed because it was found in the very beginning.”

Fast forward to two years later. Cavalletti is recovering from having breast reconstruction surgeries, a lengthy procedure that requires multiple visits.

Cavalletti credits the support of her beloved boyfriend, Village Councilman Luis Lauredo, friends, family and staff at Miami Cancer Institute for helping her beat the disease.

Her advice to all women today: “Never skip your annual mammogram. Never. Because it can save your life.”

Discounted mammograms for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Mercy Hospital offering $100 mammograms for uninsured, cash pay patients throughout the entire month of October (Oct. 1 - 31t)

Patients can call (866) 463-7219 to schedule their 3D mammogram. No prescription is needed

The COVID-19 complication

While Cavalletti’s story can be considered a success, many individuals living with breast cancer today have additional worries. Namely, Covid.

Dr. Jason Kosove, a diagnostic radiology specialist at Miami’s Mercy Hospital, understands.

“Cancer really doesn't care whether or not there's a pandemic,” he said. The Covid virus remains mostly an enigma to the medical profession, but statistics appear to show it most seriously impacts people with compromised immune systems and debilitating conditions such as cancer

Despite Covid, Kosove urges people to continue having their routine health screenings done.

“I strongly feel that the best treatment is early detection,” he said, noting that Mercy Hospital uses cutting edge technology for mammograms.

And, he added, Mercy is taking extra safety precautions when seeing patients with the virus still active and without a vaccine available.

“And if you can't come in for the imaging, self detection is a valuable part of screening,” he said. “Make sure you’re doing monthly, weekly, self breast examinations, to feel for any changes. That is still a mainstay of screening.”

There are different types of mammograms, used for different medical diagnosis, he said, adding that imaging technology has advanced significantly.

Mercy Hospital is offering $100 mammograms for uninsured patients throughout October, in support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. No prescription is needed.

Tips for those with cancer during Covid times, as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. This is especially important after being in a public place and after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing. If soap and water are not available, use hand sanitizer.

Stay home as much as possible.

Avoid contact with people who are sick.

Keep space between yourself and others outside of your home.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

Wear a cloth face cover when you go out in public (for example, to the grocery store). This is to protect other people in case you are infected. Do NOT put a face cover on young children or anyone who can't remove it without help (for example, someone who has trouble breathing or is incapacitated in some way). Don't use a face mask meant for a health care worker.

Stay home when you are sick. Cover your cough with your elbow or sleeve. Sneeze into a tissue and throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

For additional information about coronavirus (COVID-19) for people with cancer, visit the American Society of Clinical Oncology website.