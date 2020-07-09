British government launches “Eat Out to Help Out” - will pick up 50% of restaurants checks

In an innovative move, the British government announced Wednesday, that Brits dining out in restaurants will have the cost of half of their meal check picked up by the Government.

The program will run through August. This is an attempt to help boost the economy and the hospitality sector.

According to an article in Market Watch, the “Eat Out to Help Out” program is part of a $37.7 billion package aimed at protecting jobs and “prevent mass unemployment as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.”

The plan includes a youth employment program, incentives so businesses bring back employees and reduces taxes on property purchases to spur activity in the housing market.

