Unlike Miami-Dade County, where Mayor Carlos Gimenez has decided to close indoor dining, Broward County Mayor Dale Holness said Wednesday that the county would not close restaurants indoor dining rooms.

Instead, Holness said, the county has decided to tighten restrictions and focus on enforcement and penalties for those restaurants that break the rules.

Broward establishments will be required to limit tables to no more than six people (4-in Dade) for indoor dining and they must close by 10 p.m. This will go into effect Friday.

Restaurants, who violate any of the county’s orders, will be closed for 24 hours. Each additional violation will close the restaurant for 72 hours.

Holness said more than half the complaints received on the county's 311 hotline are about restaurants not following rules.