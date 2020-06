This is a developing story.

Broward follows Dade, will close beaches for the Fourth of July weekend

Friday, Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez announced all Dade beaches would close from July 3rd to the 7th.

According to the South Florida Sun Sentinel Sunday, Broward Mayor Dale V.C. Holness confirmed Broward County’s beaches would also be closed for the upcoming holiday weekend.

Holness will hold a press conference Sunday afternoon to offer more details.