Halloween is traditionally big night on the island, with the celebrated island walk and the many house gatherings. Well, according to the Center for Disease Control, not this year and not during a pandemic.

In the first Coronavirus guidance regarding how to celebrate the upcoming Halloween holiday October 31, the CDC advises Americans to not go trick-or-treating or to costume parties.

The CDC does say staying home to carve pumpkins is safe.

In the recommendations published on Monday, the CDC advised against trick-or-treating, attending a costume party or going to an indoor haunted house.

“Many traditional Halloween activities can be high-risk for spreading viruses,” the CDC website reads.

Experts recommend staying home to carve pumpkins or having a Halloween-themed scavenger hunt in your house.

“There are several safer, alternative ways to participate in Halloween.” The CDC’s guidance groups Halloween-type activities as either “lower risk,” “moderate risk” and “higher risk.”

Lower-risk activities suggested by the CDC include carving pumpkins or decorating your home in a spooky theme.

In order to minimize face-to-face interaction, the recommendations include a virtual costume contest or having a Halloween movie night with household members.

Also proposed by the CDC is a Halloween-themed scavenger hunt either around the neighborhood or in your home.

“Doing a Halloween scavenger hunt where children are given lists of Halloween-themed things to look for while they walk outdoors from house to house admiring Halloween decorations at a distance,” according to the CDC

Recommended moderate risk activities include one-way trick-or-treating, in which individually wrapped goodie bags are lined up at the edge of a yard or a drive-way for children to take.

The CDC also suggests that families can host an “outdoor, open-air costume parade” with participants standing more than six feet apart.

Experts note that costume masks should not be substituted for cloth masks because they are not as protective.

“A costume mask should not be used unless it is made of two or more layers of breathable fabric that covers the mouth and nose and doesn’t leave gaps around the face,” the CDC writes. The suggestion includes using a “Halloween-themed cloth mask.”

The CDC recommends avoiding high-risk activities, including the traditional trick-or-treating in which children collect candy going from door to door. Experts also advise avoiding crowded costume parties held indoors as well as visiting indoor haunted houses.

For the CDC’s guidelines on celebrating holidays, click here.