To aid in controlling the coronavirus outbreak, the C.D.C. on Thursday, extended the cruise ship ban for the United States.

The order will remain in effect until September 30, 2020, unless the CDC director rescinds or modifies the order or the secretary of Health and Human Services declares that COVID-19 is no longer a public health emergency, according to the CDC's announcement.

This delivers yet another blow to the cruise industry, which has continued to struggle through the coronavirus pandemic.

Many cruise companies have withdrawn their ships from US waters and out of C.D.C. jurisdiction. Plans have been submitted on how to safely evacuate crew by the companies, but nearly all of them failed to meet basic requirements, the C.D.C. said.

On their website, the CDC announced: “The No Sail Order and Suspension of Further Embarkation; Notice of Modification and Extension and Other Measures Related to Operations signed by the CDC Director on April 9, 2020—subject to the modifications and additional stipulated conditions as set forth in this Order. The Order is effective upon signature and will be published in the Federal Register.”

