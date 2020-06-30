The Florida Civil Rights Coalition has filed a lawsuit against Palm Beach County, citing the county's mask mandate is "unlawful" and "infringes” upon the constitutionally freedoms of Palm Beach County residents.

The coalition said they have teamed up with several law offices to seek emergency and permanent injunctive relief against the county.

A statement released by the Coalition reads, in part, “"The unlawful mandate clearly violates our constitutional and fundamental human right to privacy and bodily autonomy, and despite having no authority under Florida law to do so, Palm Beach County officials recklessly violated the rights of countless American citizens and Florida residents," adding. "Without declaratory and injunctive relief sought by the plaintiffs in this action, countless Palm Beach County residents and visitors will suffer irreparable harm as a result of an unconstitutional mandate which, for the first time in Florida history, forces individuals to submit to medical treatments with well-known risks and potential for serious harm."

The mandate went into effect last Thursday.

People caught not wearing a mask in areas where social distancing is not possible could face a $250 fine. Repeat offenders can be subject to up to a $500 fine.

On its website, the Florida Civil Rights Coalition is asking for donations to help cover litigation and appeal costs. They have raised $6,875 out of a $10,000 goal.