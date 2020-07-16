Coronavirus outbreak causes RNC to move some events outdoors and reduce attendance

The Republican National Convention, where President Donald Trump will accept his nomination as the Republican Party candidate for president in November, will go on as planned in Jacksonville, but it will be smaller than in previous years.

According to a report by Jacksonville’s News4Jax TV station, citing a Washington Post article, Erin Isaac, communications director for the RNC announced Thursday that only regular delegates, around 2,500 people, will attend the first three days of the convention, to be held from August 24 to the 27.

For closing night, Thursday, Aug. 27, when the President delivers his acceptance speech, delegates will be allow to invite one guest, raising the estimated crowd for the night to between 6,000 and 7,000 people.

According to the report, convention planners acknowledged some events will take place outdoors.

Isaac said, “We expect there to be evening programming each night, along with some daytime events and festivities. We plan to utilize a number of indoor and outdoor venues in this multi-block radius of Jacksonville, including the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena, TIAA Bank Field, Daily’s Place Amphitheater, 121 Financial Ballpark, and several others.”

Several health protocols will be in effect during the convention, including on-site temperature checks, aggressive sanitizing and available COVID-19 testing.