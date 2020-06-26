The coronavirus pandemic may lead to a "baby bust" instead of a baby boom in the United States. This according to research done at Brookings in Washington, D.C.

The study looked at previous economic studies on fertility, such as the last recession in 2007-2009 and the influenza pandemic in 1918.

Based on the past data, researchers were able to conclude that the U.S. could see 300,000-500,000 fewer births due to the current pandemic.

Chief medical and health officer at March of Dimes in New York, Dr. Rahul Gupta, told CNN that he found similar findings in his research. Gupta said he found about a 10% drop in fertility occurred "about nine to 10 months after peak mortality," during the 1918 pandemic.

You can read the results of the research here.