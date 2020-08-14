Even as the updated State’s Department of Health County Report dashboard reported 1,694 new cases in Miami-Dade County, the rate of countywide hospitalizations continues to drop. Since August 1st, the daily number of hospitalizations in Dade has decreased 28%.

On Friday, Miami Dade New Normal dashboard reported 1,402 people were hospitalized as a result of the virus. This is down from 1,945 on August 1.

County Mayor Gimenez acknowledged the drop Friday. “We had another significant drop in our hospitalizations today; thank you all for protecting each other by following emergency orders to stay safe,” Gimenez tweeted.

On Thursday, 76 new patients were admitted in hospitals throughout the county but 160 were released, thus contributing to the positive trend.

Statewide, the Health Department’s dashboard reported 6,218 cases, the total for Florida now at 563,285 infections since the pandemic began earlier this year.

Coronavirus in the State of Florida

- Total number of cases: 563,285

- New cases on Thursday: 6,218

Coronavirus cases in South Florida

Miami-Dade Count

- Total number of cases: 142,662

- New reported cases for Friday: 1,694

Broward County

- Total number of cases: 65,369

- New cases reported on Friday: 655

Palm Beach County

- Total number of cases: 38,575

- New cases reported on Monday: 360

Key Biscayne / 33149

- Total number of cases since pandemic started: 451

- New cases reported Thursday: 8

The state does not report recovered cases by municipality.