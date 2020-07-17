In a video message Tuesday, Village Mayor Mike Davey talked about the recent positive test for KBPD Chief Charles Press as an example of “this disease continuing to impact our community.” This as the number of cases on the island's zip code of 33149 spiked to 224 cases.

Davey continued to implore the community to adhere to the establish safety measures, like wearing facial covering and practicing social distancing to prevent taking, what he called “big steps backwards,” adding that “this is not a joke.”

Over the last two days (Wed and Thur) Miami-Dade County saw the number of cases spike to more than 75,000 (75,425) after adding an additional 5,577 cases. Miami-Dade is the county with the highest number of COVID-19 infections in Florida.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 1,246 residents have died in Miami Dade from COVID-19.

The State of Florida now has over 315,000 reported infections (315,775) after adding 13,857 new cases on Thursday, the second highest one-day total. Over 4,600 Floridians have died from virus-related-complications.

The City of Miami has crossed the 46,000 cases level, this as Mayor Francis Suarez is under pressure to shut-down the city.

In a Tuesday meeting with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Suarez said, “There is a significant amount of pressure, right now, for us to shut down at some level,” adding “If things do not improve, quickly, over the next week or two, I think we’re going to be under a significant amount of pressure to do something like that.”

Broward County is not up to 35,566 cases and Palm Beach is up to 23,711.