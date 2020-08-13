On Thursday, Florida’s Department of Health updated Covid-19 tracking dashboard, reported 557,137 statewide cases after adding 6,331.

Florida reported 8,913 virus-related-deaths of Florida residents, and 134 non-Florida residents’ deaths. The new statewide death toll now at 9,047.

42% of the reported deaths were in the South Florida Tri-County area.

Thursday, there were 443 total cases reported for the island’s 33149. This is the total number of cases on the island since the pandemic started. State does not report recovered cases by zip code.

- Total number of cases: 536,961

- New cases on Thursday: 6,331

Coronavirus cases in South Florida

Miami-Dade Count

- Total number of cases: 140,984

- New reported cases for Thursday: 1,742

Broward County

- Total number of cases: 64,741

- New cases reported on Monday: 707

Palm Beach County

- Total number of cases: 38,204

- New cases reported on Monday: 267

Key Biscayne / 33149

- Total number of cases since pandemic started: 443

- New cases reported Thursday: 10