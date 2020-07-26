On Sunday, the State’s Health Department updated the number of cases for zip code 33149 shows the island now with 330 cases since the pandemic started. The state does not report recovered cases by zip code.

The number of infections of those under 18-years of age continue to grow statewide and in Miami-Dade County. As of Sunday, the state reported 6,017 cases of minors in Dade, an increase of 42% over the last week.

Back on July 17, the county reported 4,227 cases under 18-years old.

Statewide, there are now 31,150 cases of minors under 18-years of age, adding almost 8,000 cases in a little over a week.

The state reported 9,338 new cases Sunday, the first time in 4-days with less than 10,000 cases. Florida reported 12,149 new cases on Saturday and 12,439 on Friday.

With Sunday’s update, Florida now has passed New York to become the state with second-highest number of infections, behind California. Statewide, there are now 423,855 confirmed cases.

Coronavirus cases in South Florida.

Tri-County area

- Total number of cases: 184,430

- Percent of state’s cases: 43%

Miami-Dade County.

- Total number of cases: 104,755

- New cases on Sunday: 2,904

- Cases added since Wednesday July 22: 13,212 new cases

According to Johns Hopkins University COVID-19 UN dashboard, Miami-Dade reported the 4th most countywide cases in the US, behind LA County (CA), Maricopa County (AZ) and Cook County (IL).

Broward County

- Total number of cases: 49,350

- New cases on Sunday: 1,184

- Cases added since Wednesday July 22: 6,063 new cases

Palm Beach County

- Total number of cases: 30,325

- New cases on Sunday: 598

- Cases added since Wednesday July 22: 3,070 new cases

According to Johns Hopkins University, there are now over 16 million global cases, with United States reporting over 4.2 million cases, followed by Brazil, India, Russia, South Africa, Mexico, Peru, Chile and the UK.