Wednesday afternoon, during a Seminole County round table discussion on Coronavirus and Mental Health, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis hinted at moving the three South Florida Counties into Phase 2 of his reopening plan.

“I’m not saying I’m going to do it today or we’re gonna do it tomorrow,” DeSantis said. The Governor cited “significant downward trends,” adding that “Miami-Dade County had under 10% positivity for new cases today.”

You may watch the entire round table discussion here. The South Florida comments occur at the 53:51 minute mark of the recording.

A Phase 2 reopening allows certain businesses and retail establishments to operate at reduced capacities, like restaurants being able to operate at 50% indoor seating and full capacity outdoors as long as outside seating is set up to provide for social distancing. Restaurants could be allowed to reopen bar-top seating.

The rest of the state previously moved to Phase 2 but DeSantis held back on approving South Florida as COVID-19 cases were growing in the Tri-County area.

Via Tweeter, Wednesday afternoon, Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez said, “Our daily positivity rate for COVID-19 dropped to 9.7% in Miami-Dade County thanks to the help of our responsible residents who have gone through great efforts to keep each other safe.”

Earlier Wednesday, the Health Department’s County Report for Covid cases, reported 10,387 tests administered in Dade Tuesday with 9.7% positivity rate. This is the first time the county has been under 10% since June.

Overall, there are now 148,093 countywide infections in Dade after reporting 1.121 new cases Wednesday.

Broward reported 5,580 tests with 6.1% returning a positive return, while Palm Beach’s positivity was 5.8% on 3,334 tests.

There are now 491 cumulative cases in the island’s 33149 zip code after reporting 22 new cases since Wednesday.

Coronavirus in the State of Florida

- Total number of cases: 584,047

- New cases on Wednesday: 4,201

Coronavirus cases in South Florida

Miami-Dade Count

- Total number of cases: 148,093

- New reported cases for Wednesday: 1,121

Broward County

- Total number of cases: 67,534

- New cases reported on Wednesday: 361

Palm Beach County

- Total number of cases: 39,662

- New cases reported on Wednesday: 206

Key Biscayne / 33149

- Total number of cases since pandemic started: 491

The state does not report “recovered” cases or deaths at the municipality level.