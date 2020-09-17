Florida’s Health Department on Thursday reported 3,309 new statewide coronavirus cases, the total cumulative number of infections in Florida now at 674,456.

The state’s positivity rate on Thursday was 4.46 percent.

Miami-Dade on Thursday reported a positivity rate under 4 percent (3.76%). According to the county’s New Normal dashboard, the 14-day average rate is 5.09 percent. Dade reported 469 new cases on Thursday.

The total number of cases in Dade since testing commence is now 165,595.

Thursday, the state reported 4 new cases for the island’s zip code of 33149. The total number of infections on the island since the pandemic started is 581.

