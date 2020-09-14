Monday, Florida’s Health Department update the County Report dashboard, reporting 260 cases in Miami-Dade County. This is the lowest one-day number of new Covid-19 infections since June 14 when 265 new cases were reported.

Dade’s positivity rate for positive tests results on Monday was 4.18 percent, the fourth straight day reporting under 5 percent.

The cumulative number of Covid-19 cases in Dade is now 164,299.

Via Twitter over the weekend, Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez tweeted the fact the county’s hospitalizations are also the lowest since June.

You can see the latest county New Normal dashboard here.

Monday, Florida reported 1,827 new cases, also the lowest number since early June. The statewide positivity rate was 3.91 percent.

There are now 665,730 infections across the state since the pandemic started.

Monday, the state reported a total of 572 cases in the island’s 33149 zip code.

This is the cumulative number of cases reported on the island since the pandemic started. The state does not report recovered cases by municipalities.

In a Sunday afternoon video message, Village Mayor Mike Davey, while pointing to the progress that has been made, sent a word of caution to residents, saying, “We need to be vigilant,” adding that the “disease has not disappeared” encouraging people to continue observing safety measure, like wearing facial covering and maintaining social distancing.

Coronavirus in the State of Florida

- Total number of cases: 665,730

- New cases on Monday: 1,827

- Positivity rate on Monday – 3.91%

Coronavirus cases in South Florida

Miami-Dade County

- Total number of cases: 164,299

- New reported cases for Monday: 260

- Dade’s positivity rate on Monday: 4,18%

Broward County

- Total number of cases: 74,525

- New cases reported on Monday: 120

- Broward’s positivity rate on Monday: 2.58%

Palm Beach County

- Total number of cases: 44,139

- New cases reported on Monday: 125

- Palm Beach’s positivity rate on Monday: 2.99%

Key Biscayne / 33149

- Total number of cases since pandemic started: 572