According to Miami-Dade County’s New Normal dashboard, the number of ICU beds allocated to Covid-19 cases are at 127.39% capacity. For Sunday, July 17, the dashboard reported 507 ICU patients being treated for virus-related complications, versus a 398-bed ICU bed allocation (+127.39%).

The total number of available Non-Covid ICU beds in the county is 2,604. As of Sunday, 1,737 of those (66.71%) were occupied.

In total, the number of patients hospitalized during the week ending Sunday July 17 was 1,366. In the same week, 1.375 patients were treated and released for coronavirus. The prior week, 1,259 new patients were admitted in county hospitals, with 1,294 released.

Overall, as of Sunday there were 2,224 Covid-patients hospitalized in Miami-Dade hospitals, the highest total in the last 14 days. 507 of those were in ICU, also the largest number recorded.

Monday’s updated Health Department dashboard reported 10,508 new cases in Florida, bringing the total of Floridians now infected with the virus to 360,394.

This marks the 6th straight day, and 10 our of the last 14 days, where the state has reported over 10,000 new cases.

Cases across South Florida.

Miami-Dade County. After adding 2,797 new cases. Florida’s Health Department reports that Dade now has 87,035 confirmed COVID-19 cases

- 61% of the new Dade cases were in the City of Miami which added 1,763 new cases, the city's total now over 53,000 cases.

Broward County added 1,695 new cases, the county’s new total now has spiked past 40,000 cases (40,976)

Palm Beach County reported 643 additional infections, the new total now at 26,426 confirmed cases.

The number of cases by zip code data in the dashboard, now shows Key Biscayne’s 33149 zip code with 268 cases, reporting 10 new infections since Sunday.

The state does not provide recovered cases, deaths or hospitalization data below the county level.