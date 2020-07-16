Dade to institute civil offenses for Covid-related violations. Davey: Expect “rigorous enforcements”

Late Thursday evening, Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez issued a statement announcing that, “To tamp down spread of COVID-19, new ordinance gives MDPD and Code Enforcement authority to issue civil citations to individuals for failure to comply with Emergency Orders, including New Normal Guidelines.”

The order is effective immediately.

The measure was unanimously approved earlier Thursday by the Miami-Dade Board of County Commissioners. The ordinance was sponsored by District 4 Commissioner Sally Heyman and “makes failure to comply with Emergency Orders a civil offense, subject to a $100 fine.”

Before this ordinance, violations of the New Normal Guidelines were a criminal offense, with only Miami-Dade Police Department able to issue citations to offenders at commercial establishments. The charges were a second-degree misdemeanor with fines of up to $500 and 180 days in jail.

Now, individuals, as well as businesses subject are to a fine of $100, and can be cited by MDPD or by Miami-Dade Code Enforcement. Individuals who are unable to pay the fine will be subject to community service. Businesses where violations occur will face a $500 civil fine.

To read the entire Mayor’s statement, click here.

In a video message Thursday, Village Mayor Mike Davey spoke about Miami-Dade County moving to “rigorous enforcement” of individual and businesses who violate Covid-related emergency orders and restrictions, including facial coverings and social distancing.

Davey indicated that the village would follow suit in enforcement and issuance of fines. He said “people will be out there” in reference to more enforcement of rules.