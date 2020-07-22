Davey talks General Obligation bond, school opening and island being at 288 Covid-19 cases. Dade now over 91,000 cases. State approaches 380,000 infections

In a video message Wednesday, Village Mayor Mike Davey spoke about the plans for the Village to issue “up to $100 million” in General Obligation Bond, saying island residents need to be “fully educated” in what the village “a) plans to do and b) what the ramifications are.”

The Village Council will meet virtually Tuesday, July a28, s part of the 2021FY budget planning, and hear the second reading of a village charter amendment, to be placed on the November ballot, redefining the “definition of debt.”

Davey also addressed questions residents have regarding schools opening, saying "we do not know" at this time what the plans are, making reference to “pushback from unions and parents” to schools opening.

On Tuesday, a lawsuit was filed in Miami by the Florida Education Association, Broward County teacher Stephanie Beth Miller, and Mindy Festge, a teacher and parent in Miami-Dade County, and Ladera Roya, an Orange County educator, attempting to prevent the State’s Department of Education from forcing districts to open schools.

In his remarks, Davey mentioned that the island now has 288 confirmed cases as of Wednesday, this according to Florida’s Department of Health Covid dashboard. Davey acknowledged that the village does not have information on how many “active” cases there are and wished there more would be done on contact tracing by the County and State.

On Wednesday, the Health Department updated the number of statewide COVID-19 cases, now at 379,619, after 9,785 new cases were reported overnight.

There were new 139 virus-related-deaths reported overnight, raising the state's death toll to 5,345 residents.

Cases in South Florida.

Miami-Dade County reported 2,748 new COVID-19 cases, the new county total reaching a new threshold, soaring past 90,000 cases, now at 91,543.

Broward County saw the total number of coronavirus cases spike to 43,287 and Palm Beach County now reports 27,255.