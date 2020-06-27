Back on June 1, 2020, Florida’s Health Department reported 72 cases in zip code 33149. Saturday, the COVID-19 dashboard reported 105 cases.

That is an increase of 45.8% or 33 new confirmed cases so far in June.

Addressing the spike in the numbers, Village Mayor Mike Davey continue to emphasized wearing facial covering while in public and maintaining social distancing.

Davey mentioned the village’s new Executive Order #20-11 signed by Village Manager Andrea Agha on Friday, making wearing facial coverings in public mandatory.

“Now, is not only common courtesy, is a requirement,” added Davey on wearing a face mask in public.

Regarding Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez decision to closed the beaches from July 3 to July 7, which also bans large gatherings and parades, Davey said “we are waiting for guidance” from the county regarding the village’s planned 4th of July caravan through island neighborhoods.