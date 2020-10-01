DeSantis ends ban on COVID-related evictions, foreclosures; cites CDC moratorium

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Wednesday he is allowing Florida’s COVID-19 moratorium on evictions and mortgage foreclosures proceedings to expire.

He cited a similar moratorium imposed by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in early September, although housing activists worried it was subject to legal challenge.

A short statement issued by the governor’s press office said he allowed the protections to expire effective Wednesday “to avoid any confusion over whether the CDC’s evictions order should apply in a particular circumstance.”

Throughout the health emergency, the governor had ordered a stop to evictions and foreclosures for tenants and homeowners who could convince courts they were delinquent in their payments because of wage loss, job loss, or household illness directly due to COVID.

The CDC moratorium, set to last through the end of the year, also covers people suffering income loss because of COVID. They must have tried their best efforts to make partial payments; sought government assistance; or faced homelessness or unsafe shared housing if not for the protection. Additionally, there are income limits.

This story appeared on the website of the Florida Phoenix, a nonprofit news organization dedicated to coverage of state government and politics from Tallahassee.