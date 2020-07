Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed a new order Tuesday extending evictions moratorium for renters and homeowners with mortgages, who will now get a reprieve from eviction.

The current moratorium would have expired after midnight Tuesday.

DeSantis signed the original order back on April 2. The new order extends the moratorium on evictions and foreclosures until August 1.

This applies only to residential property, not commercial offices or retails stores.