DeSantis Lifts All Covid-19 Restrictions, including restaurants. Could South Florida be excluded?

Friday, Governor Ron DeSantis issued Executive Order 20-244, moving all of Florida’s 67 counties into Phase 3.

The Friday announcement allows restaurants across the state to immediately reopen at full capacity — and bans local governments from ordering restaurants to close, unless a locality can justify a closure below 100%.

DeSantis said, however, South Florida could still maintain some restrictions.

"There may be some local restrictions in some parts of southern Florida,” said DeSantis. "You can insist on certain regulations and obviously I think you're probably going to see a different approach in southern Florida than you will in the Panhandle,” adding “I think that that's fine."

Executive Order 20-244 does the following:

- Removes state-level restrictions on businesses, such as restaurants.

- No COVID-19 emergency ordinance may prevent an individual from working or operating a business

The order offers relief for restaurants and states they “may not be limited by a COVID-19 emergency order by any local government to less than 50% of their indoor capacity.”

Friday’s order also suspends all outstanding fines and penalties applied against individuals related to COVID-19.

Executive Order 20-244 is effective immediately.