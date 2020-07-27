More than 1 million diapers have been distributed to the disadvantaged across the tri-county area of South Florida over the past several months, according to the Miami Diaper Bank, a nonprofit founded in 2013.

There has been a 2,700% increase in direct requests for diapers in South Florida. The financial effects of COVID-19 are driving up demand; and the increasing COVID-19 cases in the State indicate the situation isn’t going away any time soon.

To handle the increased demand, the diaper bank needs your help. Government assistance programs, such as food stamps and WIC, do not cover diapers.

Donations made to Diaper Bank’s COVID-19 Relief Fund will be used to purchase, transport and distribute diapers and baby essentials to the children and families whose lives are impacted by the COVID-19 crisis.

To learn more about our COVID-19 efforts. To make a donation.

Executive Director Gabriela Rojas can be reached at (786) 806-9833. For more information about the organization, visit the organization's website.