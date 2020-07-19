To the Editor:

I have lived on the key for almost 30 year and have never been so disappointed in the response to COVID-19 by our residents and elected officials. Even with regulations about mask wearing, they are completely disregarded. I walk everyday around the key, a circle of about three miles, and hardly anyone wears a mask.

Mayor Gimenez expanded the order for mask wearing on July 1: “The amendment will now require masks to always be used outdoors with few exceptions.”

The exceptions are being used as an excuse for not wearing a mask and are perpetuating the spread of the virus. Dog walking and strolling on Crandon Boulevard are not “strenuous exercise.”

I wrote to the Key Biscayne council members, Village Manager (Andrea) Agha, and Chief (Charles) Press, on June 29 requesting a closing of the loopholes in our previous mask regulations. I did NOT receive even one response. With new cases of the virus increasing every day, they should do their elected and civic responsibilities to protect our residents.

Ruth Rosenwasser