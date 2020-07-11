Disney World reopens to 17% capacity, restrictions and yes, COVID-19 merchandise

After a four-month closure due to the Coronavirus pandemic, Walt Disney World in Orlando reopened to the public Saturday morning.

Disney-lovers returned to a much different park, with many more safety precautions in place. Guest, as Disney refers to visitors, are required to have their temperature taken when they arrive and Facemasks are mandatory and hand-sanitizing stations can be seen all over the park.

According to an article in Florida Today, who offers an opening day hour-by-hour recap, the park limited attendance through a reservation system and “estimated there were about 10,000 guests in the Magic Kingdom.” According to the article, this is about 17% of capacity.

The Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom reopened Saturday. Epcot and Disney Hollywood Studios are scheduled to open Wednesday, July 15.