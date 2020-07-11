Englewood, Colorado City Manager J. Shawn Lewis last week issued an emergency order, approved by the city council, making it mandatory for all residents to wear facial coverings in public.

Englewood, CO has a population of 35,168.

According to an article in the NY Post, first offenders are issued a $15 fine, and second and subsequent offenders will have to pay $25 per violation.

However, according to the article, “the order states that the maximum penalty is a fine of up to $2,650, 360 days behind bars or both.”

“Any person charged with an offense under this Emergency Order may choose to enter a plea of not guilty and be entitled to a trial as authorized by the law,” the order states.