The CARES Act provided an extra $600 unemployment benefit and was originally scheduled to run until July 31, but according to USA Today, it “will disappear nearly a WEEK early.”

According to the article, the Trump administration maintains, “it was stopping people from going back to work.”

According to the article, the CARE Act states “that the benefits will end 'on or before July 31', which is a Friday,” but since benefits are paid by states with a Saturday or Sunday end date, USA Today concludes “people will be ineligible for payment after Saturday, July 25 or Sunday, July 26.”