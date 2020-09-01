FDA approves $5 rapid COVID-19 test

Last week, the FDA announced they were granting Abbott Laboratories approval for a new COVID-19 test the company has developed.

The test, called the BinaxNOW COVID-19 Ag Card, works without lab equipment, are about the size of a credit card and use the same technology as at-home pregnancy tests.

The results are available in roughly 15 minutes,.

Abbott added that the tests "demonstrated sensitivity of 97.1% (positive percent agreement) and specificity of 98.5% (negative percent agreement) in patients suspected of COVID-19 by their healthcare provider within the first seven days of symptom onset."

“The massive scale of this test and app will allow tens of millions of people to have access to rapid and reliable testing,” Joseph Petrosino, professor at Baylor College of Medicine, said in a statement released by Abbott, according to Axios.

The company added that the new “highly portable” test will be available for $5 starting early October.