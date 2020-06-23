The US Food & Drug Administration has issued an advisory for consumers not to use hand sanitizer products manufactured by Eskbiochem SA de CV in Mexico due to the potential presence of methanol, a substance that can be toxic when absorbed through the skin or ingested.

Exposure to significant amounts of methanol can result in nausea, vomiting, headache, blurred vision, permanent blindness, seizures, coma, and permanent damage to the nervous system.

Last week, the FDA asked Eskbiochem SA to remove its hand sanitizer products from shelves but did not receive a response. FDA recommends that consumers stop using these products immediately.

Below is the list of the 9 products consumers should avoid, according to the FDA.

All-Clean Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 74589-002-01)

Esk Biochem Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 74589-007-01)

CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 75% Alcohol (NDC: 74589-008-04)

Lavar 70 Gel Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 74589-006-01)

The Good Gel Antibacterial Gel Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 74589-010-10)

CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 80% Alcohol (NDC: 74589-005-03)

CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 75% Alcohol (NDC: 74589-009-01)

CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 80% Alcohol (NDC: 74589-003-01)

Saniderm Advanced Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 74589-001-01)

You may read the entire FDA advisory by clicking here.