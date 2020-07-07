FDA warns about additional toxic hand sanitizers

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is warning consumers about five additional toxic hand sanitizers that tested positive for methanol.

On their website, the FDA said, “the agency has seen a sharp increase in hand sanitizer products that are labeled to contain ethanol (also known as ethyl alcohol) but that have tested positive for methanol contamination.”

According to the FDA, “Methanol, or wood alcohol, is a substance that can be toxic when absorbed through the skin or ingested and can be life-threatening when ingested.”

Last month, the agency cautioned against nine other brands of possibly toxic hand sanitizer, bringing the total to 14 potentially toxic hand sanitizers.

FDA recommends using sanitizers that contain at least 60% ethanol alcohol, as well as frequently washing hands.

According to the FDA, Substantial methanol exposure can result in nausea, vomiting, headache, blurred vision, permanent blindness, seizures, coma, and permanent damage to the nervous system.

The FDA is warning consumers to avoid products from the brands listed below:

- Grupo Insoma's Hand Sanitizer Gel

- Transliquid Technologies' Mystic Shield Protection hand sanitizer

- Soluciones Cosmeticas SA de CV's Bersih Hand Sanitizer Gel

- Soluciones Cosmeticas SA de CV's Antiseptic

- Tropicosmeticos SA de CV's Britz Hand Sanitizer+

For the complete FDA update, click here