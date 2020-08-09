Versión en español

Sunday, the number of Americans infected with the Coronavirus crossed the five-million threshold, the number of confirmed cases across the nation now at 5,036,387, according to Johns Hopkins University tracking data.

Globally, the number of cases is approaching 20 million. As of Sunday, there were 19,734,428 infections.

On Sunday, Florida’s Department of Health reported 6,229 additional COVID-19 cases, the new statewide total growing to 532,806, with over 30,000 hospitalized.

Miami-Dade County’s reported positivity rate on Sunday was 12.1% with 1,233 new cases reported on 8,929 tests performed the previous day.

Coronavirus in the State of Florida

- Total number of cases: 532,806

- New cases on Sunday: 6,268

Miami-Dade County.

- Total number of cases: 132,461

- New reported cases for Sunday: 1,233

Broward County

- Total number of cases: 62,268

- New cases reported on Sunday: 695

Palm Beach County

- Total number of cases: 37,020

- New cases reported on Sunday: 417

Key Biscayne / 33149

- Total number of cases since pandemic started: 414

The Health’s Department dashboard did not update the zip code date om their latest posting, the island still showing with 414 cases.