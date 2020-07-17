On Friday, Florida’s Department of Health reported 229 coronavirus cases on Key Biscayne’s zip code of 33149.

The number of cases in Florida increased to 327,241, this after 11,466 new infections were reported. 2.8 million Covid-19 tests have been administered across the state, with the number of positive tests per 100,000 people currently at 64.

The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in Florida has now surpassed 20,000 residents.

The South Florida Tri-County area has 43% of the state’s COVID-19 cases, a total of 139,141, after reporting 4,439 new cases across the region Friday.

Miami-Dade County now reports 77,145 infections after adding 2,423 new cases overnight. The death toll in Miami Dade county currently sits at 1,270. There were 24 new deaths from yesterday to today in the county.

Friday, Palm Beach reported 643 new positive tests, raising the county’s total to 24,117 cases.

Broward County added 1,340 new cases. There are now 36,511 residents infected with the coronavirus across Broward.