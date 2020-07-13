On Sunday, Florida shattered the national record for the largest one-day increase in positive coronavirus cases in any state since the beginning of the pandemic, adding 15,283 new Covid-19 cases.

The previous one-day high for any state was California - 11,694, set this past Wednesday. New York had 11,571 on April 15. Florida has now reported the two-highest totals in the United States on consecutive days.

The spike in cases continued Monday, with Florida reporting 12,624 new additional confirmed cases.

The total of infected Floridians is now 282,435. Virus-related death in Florida rose to 4,277 residents. The death toll comes after a grim, record-breaking week for Florida, reporting 514 fatalities — an average of 73 per day during the week that ended Sunday. Three weeks ago, the state was averaging 30 deaths per day.

The state has doubled the amount of testing over the last month, from about 25,000 tests per day to almost 50,000, however the percentage of people testing positive has spiked even more drastically. In May, fewer than 5% of tests came up positive on a daily average. Over the past week, the daily average exceeded 19%.

The Florida Health Department updated dashboard, reported 198 total cases for Key Biscayne’s zip code of 33149, spiking by 27 new cases since Friday.

Over the weekend, Miami-Dade County has added 6,816 new cases, the total number of infected residents now almost 68,000 (67,713). The positive rate for those being tested on Sunday was 20.2% - the 14-day positive test rate average now at 25.99%

According to the County’s Moving to a New Normal dashboard released Monday, the county’s ICD Covid-19 bed capacity is at 97.64% with regular bed capacity at over 57%. On Sunday, there were more Covid patients admitted across Miami-Dade hospitals, 236, than patients released, 137.

Overall, the number of Dade Covid-hospitalized patients now exceeds 2,000 for the first time since the pandemic commenced.

Broward County added 3,346 new cases over the weekend, now the total at over 31,000 (31,484). Palm Beach number of cases grew close to 22,000 (21,806) after reporting almost 2,000 new cases since Friday.