On Friday, Florida’s Department of Health reported 3,849 new coronavirus infections, raising the new total for the State to 615,086.

Miami-Dade County is now over 70,000 cases (70,513) after reporting 677 new cases.

This was the seventh straight days reporting less than 1,000 new cases.

Dade’s positive test result rate on Friday was reported at 7.65 percent, the third straight day under 8 percent.

The update Health Department dashboard reported 528 cases for the island’s 33149 zip code.

Coronavirus in the State of Florida

- Total number of cases: 615,086

- New cases on Friday: 3,849

Coronavirus cases in South Florida

Miami-Dade County

- Total number of cases: 155,148

- New reported cases for Friday: 677

Broward County

- Total number of cases: 70,513

- New cases reported on Friday: 387

Palm Beach County

- Total number of cases: 41,558

- New cases reported on Friday: 364

Key Biscayne / 33149

- Total number of cases since pandemic started: 528

The state does not report “recovered” cases by municipality.