Sunday, Florida’s Health Department updated dashboard reported 487,132 total statewide infections after adding 7,022. This is the lowest number of one-day cases since mid-June.

The state run Covid-19 testing facilities have been closed since Thursday due to Tropical Storm Isaias, however due to the typical 4-5 days turnaround for test results to be reported, the impact of the closures will not be seen into later in the week.

Sunday, Miami-Dade County reported 1,480 new cases. This is a significantly lower number than in previous Dade. For the last 14-days, Miami-Dade has reported 2,500 new cases per-day over the previous 2-weeks.

The Health reported one new case for 33149, Key Biscayne’s zip code, on Sunday, the island now with a total of 383 since the pandemic began.

Coronavirus cases in the State of Florida

- Total number of cases: 487,132

- New cases on Sunday: 7,022

- Total number of statewide virus-related deaths: 7,206 (122 non-Florida-residents)

Coronavirus cases in South Florida

Miami-Dade County.

- Total number of cases: 122,690

- New reported cases for Sunday: 1,480

- Total virus-related deaths: 1,669 – 22 new deaths reported Sunday

Broward County

- Total number of cases: 57,975

- New cases reported on Sunday: 1,202

- Total number of virus-related deaths: 745 – 3 new deaths reported Sunday

Palm Beach County

- Total number of cases: 34,226

- New cases reported on Sunday: 376

- Total number of virus-related deaths: 833 – no new deaths reported Friday

Key Biscayne / 33149

- Total number of cases since pandemic started: 383

- New cases added on Sunday: 1

- The state does not report deaths or recovered cases at the zip code / municipality level