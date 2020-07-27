Monday, Florida’s Health Department reported a total of 432,747 confirmed coronavirus cases in Florida, adding 8,892 new cases overnight.

This is the lowest amount of new cases in one-day since the first week in July.

However, 58% of the new cases were reported in the South Florida Tri-County area (4,644) and almost a third, 32% were reported in Miami-Dade County.

ICU bed availability remains a concern for Florida officials, with in statewide availability at just 18% as of Monday, well below the goal of 30% established as part of Gov. Ron DeSantis reopening plan.

Coronavirus cases in South Florida.

Tri-County area

- Total number of cases: 189,057

- Percent of state’s cases: 44%

- New cases on Monday: 4,644

- Percent of statewide new cases: 58%

Miami-Dade County.

- Total number of cases: 107,315

- New cases on Monday: 2,566

Broward County

- Total number of cases: 50,784

- New cases on Monday: 1,448

Palm Beach County

- Total number of cases: 30,325

- New cases on Monday: 630

Monday, there were 336 cases reported in Key Biscayne’s 33149 zip code, with three new cases reported.