On Saturday, the Florida Department of Health updated the number of cases in the State of Florida, reporting 10,383 new infections. There are now 254,425 Floridians who have contracted the virus.

The update shows 95 new statewide deaths on Saturday. In total, 4,197 Floridians have died from complications of the virus.

Miami-Dade County added 2,536 new cases, the countywide total spiking to 60,868.

Saturday, 14 new deaths were reported in Dade, raising the total to 1,132 since the pandemic began. 94% of the deaths in the county are over the age of 55, compared to 70% statewide.

The positive test result in Dade Saturday was 21.4%, far over the 5% County Mayor Carlos Gimenez has established as the threshold that needs to be reached before he reopens indoor dining in the county.

177 cases are now confirmed in the island’s zip code of 33149, with six new cases reported Saturday.

Broward County reported 455 new cases (28,253 total) Saturday, with 609 more added in Palm Beach (19,847 total).