On Monday, Florida’s Health Department announced 4,866 new coronavirus cases, the lowest number of one-day cases since June 23 when the state reported less than 4,000 cases.

The statewide number of confirmed infections now at 491,884.

Monday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis held a press conference at Broward Health in Fort Lauderdale to announce that two state-run COVID-19 testing sites in Miami-Dade - Marlins Park and Hard Rock Stadium - will offer 15-minute COVID-19 tests starting Tuesday, August 4.

The test will be available to people 65+ and those who are experiencing coronavirus symptoms. “We want to address the remaining challenges, the turnaround time for testing.”

DeSantis, who was joined Monday by Florida Department of Emergency Management Director Jared Moskowitz, said the sites will administer at least 1,250 of the 15-minute tests per day.

The state performed closed to a million tests – 893,347 - over the last 2 weeks in July, 74,445 per day, including a pandemic-high 93,719 on July 24. The wave of tests caused results to be delayed for up to 2-weeks, making it difficult for the state to effectively perform contact-tracing and isolate those who came in contact with the thousands testing positive daily.

Miami-Dade averaged 10,787 Covid-19 tests per day the last 2-weeks in July, reporting 34,038 new cases during that period. The county recently announced a plan to hire an additional 250 contact tracers in the county through the remainder of 2020, this part of a $14 million agreement with the state.

On Monday, Dade reported that 12.5% of the 6,735 tests performed were positive, this is the lowest rate since June.

Coronavirus cases in the State of Florida.

- Total number of cases: 491,884

- New cases on Monday: 4,752

- Total number of statewide virus-related deaths: 7,157

- Number of hospitalizations: 27,366

Miami-Dade County.

- Total number of cases: 123,644

- New reported cases Monday: 962

- Total virus-related deaths: 1,694 – 25 new deaths reported Monday

Broward County

- Total number of cases: 58,531

- New cases reported Monday: 584

- Total number of virus-related deaths: 748

Palm Beach County

- Total number of cases: 34,550

- New cases reported on Monday: 312

- Total number of virus-related deaths: 845

Key Biscayne / 33149

- Total number of cases since pandemic started: 385

- New cases added on Monday: 2