On Tuesday, Florida’s Health Department Top Florida officials in a press release Tuesday said that the state is severing ties with Quest Diagnostics after the nationwide company failed to provide nearly 75,000 COVID-19 test results dating back to April.

People tested positive were notified of their results, the release said, adding that though significant, an “unacceptable dump of test results is a data issue and does not impact the health of individuals or the spread of COVID-19 in Florida.”

During a news conference in Clay County Tuesday, DeSantis said Quest failed to deliver the results to the state for a matter of months.

“That’s not acceptable. They were required to do this in a timely way,” he said.

“These labs know that their results are being used by people to determine the course of certain [state] policies. Someone will say the positive rate has gone up. Maybe we can’t go to in-person schooling,” he said.

As a result of what DeSantis called a “data dump,” the state reported 7,643 new cases on Tuesday. According to the Health Department’s dashboard, the number of new cases would have been 3,870 without the “historical” reporting.

By Wednesday, the number of new cases returned to recent trends, reporting under 3,000 cases (2,575).

In reference to the one time historical adjustment, Quest Diagnostics issued an apology on its website Tuesday, describing the problem as “a technical issue” that caused a delay in reporting a subset of its data on COVID to Florida officials.

“Quest Diagnostics takes seriously our responsibility to report laboratory data to public health authorities in a timely manner to aid pandemic response. Due to a technical issue, our reporting of a subset of public health COVID-19 test data to the Florida Department of Health was delayed. This subset involves nearly 75,000 of the approximately 1.4 million COVID-19 tests we had performed and reported to the state,” the statement says. It insists there was no delay in reporting tests results to patients.

The statement said Quest recognizes the challenge the delayed data poses for public health authorities, that it has resolved the problem, and that it wants to continue to work with Florida agencies.

Payments to Quest Diagnostics for COVID-19 testing since June 30 include $1.74 million and $500,000, both for “bacteriological laboratory services,” according to the website for the Florida Accountability Contract Tracking System.

There are now 633,442 confirmed Coronavirus statewide cases. The state’s positivity rate reported Wednesday was 5.63 percent.

On Wednesday, Miami-Dade reported a positivity rate of 5.30 percent, the lowest it has been since May. In total, there are now 159,400 cases countywide, after adding 348 on Wednesday, continuing a trend of less than 1,000 new cases per day.

Wednesday, the State reported 541 cases for Key Biscayne’s zip code of 33149, reporting one new case since Tuesday .

This is the cumulative number of cases reported on the island since the pandemic started. The state does not report recovered cases by municipalities.

Coronavirus in the State of Florida

- Total number of cases: 633,442

- New cases on Wednesday: 2,575

Coronavirus cases in South Florida

Miami-Dade County

- Total number of cases: 159,400

- New reported cases for Wednesday: 348

- Dade’s positivity rate on Wednesday: 5.30%

Broward County

- Total number of cases: 72,371

- New cases reported on Wednesday: 166

- Broward’s positivity rate on Wednesday: 4.60%

Palm Beach County

- Total number of cases: 42,158

- New cases reported on Wednesday: 156

- Palm Beach’s positivity rate on Wednesday: 4.20%

Key Biscayne / 33149

- Total number of cases since pandemic started: 541

- New cases added on Wednesday: 1

This story first appeared on the website of the Florida Phoenix, a nonprofit news organization dedicated to coverage of state government and politics from Tallahassee. It has been supplemented with research by Islander News editorial staff.

To learn more about Florida Phoenix, visit them online here.