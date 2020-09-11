Florida bars, breweries can reopen Monday at 50% capacity but not in Miami-Dade.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced bars in the state could open, but do so at half capacity.

In June, the state forced bars, pubs and breweries that don't serve food to close.

Thursday evening, Halsey Beshears, Secretary of the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation announced via Twitter that the governor rescinded the DBPR Amended Emergency Order, meaning bars, breweries and others could resume sales of alcoholic beverages for consumption on the premises on Monday.

“We are rescinding amended EO 20-09 from DBPR as of Monday. Starting Monday, all bars will be reopened at 50% occupancy.” Beshears said in the tweet.

Late Thursday evening, via Twitter, Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez said “Even though the State of #Florida is planning to allow bars to open again, Miami Dade County’s bars will remain closed by emergency order until further notice. Our County continues to monitor this evolving situation as it works to tamp down COVID-19 cases.”