The State of Florida continued the surge of COVID-19 infections, which started a little more than a month ago, as the state added 10,109 new cases on Thursday.

That is a record for the pandemic. The previous high mark came last Saturday when the state reported 9,585 new cases.

According to Florida’s Department of Health, there are 169,106 total cases of COVID-19 in Florida as of Thursday morning.

Florida has reported more COVID-19 cases in one day than Australia has reported throughout the entire pandemic; Australia has reported 8,001 cases since the pandemic began.

There were 68 additional virus-related-deaths, raising the statewide total to 3,718 fatalities.

On Thursday morning, Florida’s Health Department updated their dashboard, now reporting 135 confirmed infections for Key Biscayne’s zip code of 33149 after adding 10 new cases overnight.

The number of cases on the island have almost double (87%) since June 1st when zip code 33149 reported 72 cases.

Miami-Dade County, which made the wearing of facial coverings mandatory Wednesday, reported 2,304 new cases, almost a quarter of the state’s new infections, raising the county’s total number of cases to 40,235.

On Thursday, the county reported that almost 20% - 19.5% - of the 9,523 tests administered came back positive. This is the highest rate for the county since they began testing in March. Back then, the county was only testing residents with symptoms.

More than a third – 36% - of the new statewide cases reported were in the South Florida Tri-County area. Broward County reported 961 new cases and Palm Beach County reported 412 new cases. The 3,677 new cases.

Broward now has 17,116 cases with Palm Beach County reporting 14,859.

Across the nation, more than 52,000 new cases were reported, with almost 2.7 million Americans now infected with the virus.