Florida continues trend of lower new cases. DeSantis: Palm Beach to move into Phase 2 Tuesday. Gimenez "This is not over yet" promises “zero tolerance” enforcement for the holiday.

After setting records for one-day new infections several times in July, Florida’s trend of lower reported cases continued Friday when Florida’s Health Department reported 3,259 new cases and a statewide positivity rate of 5.10 percent.

Friday, the Health Department’s dashboard reported 146 new cases in Palm Beach County. More importantly, the county’s positivity rate for Friday was 3.60 percent, making it 12 out of the last 14 days reporting less than 4 percent positive tests results. This trend, along with lower hospitalizations, prompted Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to approve Palm Beach County’s move to Phase 2 of his Reopening plan.

Once in Phase 2 Tuesday, movie theaters, bowling alleys will be among the businesses which will be allowed to open, after the Labor Day weekend.

Palm Beach is the first in South Florida’s tri-county area to transition into Phase 2. The businesses opening Tuesday will follow tattoo shops, body piercing businesses and tanning salons, all which reopened this past Monday.

There is a total of 42,762 infections in Palm Beach County since the pandemic started.

On Friday, Miami-Dade County reported 493 new coronavirus cases, raising the total to 160,469. The positivity rate reported Friday was 5.92 percent making it 2 out of the last 3 days under 6 percent.

Friday, Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos A. Giménez did not say when Dade would move to Phase 2.

During a press conference Friday, Gimenez said the county would have more police and code enforcement out during the weekend to make sure residents and businesses adhere to the New Normal restrictions, saying “Mask Up or Pay Up,” referring to the county’s fine schedule of $100 for individuals and $500 for businesses who violate the rules.

The mayor asked residents to limit house parties to no more than 10 people per party. He says in past holidays, the county has experienced a spike 2-weeks out.

"This is not over yet. We have a big test coming for this Labor Day Weekend, and we do not want a repeat of Memorial Day Weekend, when people were not complaint and we received reports of crowds partying," Gimenez added.

Gimenez said he would have other announcements next week regarding upcoming plans, which could include extending the curfew to 11 p.m.

Unlike past Memorial Day and July 4 holidays, beaches will remain open during the Labor Day weekend.

The county's Covid-19 testing sites will be open on Labor Day.

Coronavirus in the State of Florida

- Total number of cases: 640,211

- New cases on Friday: 3,259

- Friday positivity rate: 5.10%

Coronavirus cases in South Florida

Miami-Dade County

- Total number of cases: 160,469

- New reported cases for Friday: 493

- Dade’s positivity rate on Friday: 5.92%

Broward County

- Total number of cases: 72,880

- New cases reported on Friday: 262

- Broward’s positivity rate on Friday: 4.29%

Palm Beach County

- Total number of cases: 42,762

- New cases reported on Friday: 146

- Palm Beach’s positivity rate on Friday: 3.60%

Key Biscayne / 33149

- Total number of cases since pandemic started: 548

- The State does not report recovered cases per municipality.