Saturday, Florida’s Health Department updated dashboard shows Key Biscayne’s zip code of 33149 with 249 coronavirus cases, after adding 25 infections overnight.

The village has now launched a strict enforcement effort in an attempt to slow down the recent spike of cases on the island.

The state’s Pediatric Report lists 23,170 infections in those under 18-years old. In Miami-Dade, there are now 4,227 residents under the age of 18 infected with the virus.

On June 18, 2020, the Miami-Dade County reported 621 cases, adding almost 7-times more cases - over 3,600 - in a month’s time. The State does not report Under-18 infections below the county level.

The positivity rate of those minors tested is 17.7%

Florida’s COVID-19 death toll topped 5,000 on Saturday, reaching the grim milestone as the Health Department added 90 more deaths in the updated pandemic data report.

This week has seen 701 fatalities added to the report, an average of 100 deaths per day in Florida.

10,292 new statewide cases were reported Saturday, raising the total in Florida to 337,569. This marked the fourth straight day, and eight out of the last nine, reporting over 10,000 new cases per day across the state.

Miami-Dade crossed the 81,000 infections threshold as 3,135 new cases were reported. This is the fourth day so far this week reporting over 3,000 new cases.

Broward County reported 1,248 new cases for a county total of over 38,000 (38,131) while Palm Beach now has over 25,000 cases after adding 681 Saturday.