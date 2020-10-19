On Monday, Florida’s Health Department reported 1,766 new coronavirus cases, raising the new total of statewide infections to 756,727.

On their dashboard, the state reported a positivity rate of 4.86 percent. Johns Hopkins University & Medicine reported a positivity rate of 13.9 percent. The way Florida reports rate of positive test results has come under scrutiny recently.

The Covid-19 death toll in Florida is now 16,021.

On Monday, there were three new cases reported for zip code 33149, Key Biscayne.

Coronavirus in the State of Florida

- Total number of cases: 756,727

- New cases on Monday: 1,766

- Positivity rate on Monday – 4.86%

- John Hopkin’s University reported positivity rate – 13.9%

Coronavirus cases in South Florida

Miami-Dade County

- Total number of cases: 178,726

- New reported cases for Monday: 397

- Number of new cases, last seven days – 3,360

- Dade’s positivity rate on Monday: 4.15%%

Broward County

- Total number of cases: 81,277

- New cases reported on Monday: 191

- Number of new cases, last seven days – 1,846

- Broward’s positivity rate on Monday: 3,76%

Palm Beach County

- Total number of cases: 49,068

- New cases reported on Monday: 66

- Number of new cases, last seven days – 1,029

- Palm Beach’s positivity rate on Monday: 2.74%

Key Biscayne / 33149

- Total number of cases since pandemic started: 665

- New cases reported Monday - 3