On Monday, Florida’s Health Department reported 1,766 new coronavirus cases, raising the new total of statewide infections to 756,727.
On their dashboard, the state reported a positivity rate of 4.86 percent. Johns Hopkins University & Medicine reported a positivity rate of 13.9 percent. The way Florida reports rate of positive test results has come under scrutiny recently.
The Covid-19 death toll in Florida is now 16,021.
On Monday, there were three new cases reported for zip code 33149, Key Biscayne.
Coronavirus in the State of Florida
- Total number of cases: 756,727
- New cases on Monday: 1,766
- Positivity rate on Monday – 4.86%
- John Hopkin’s University reported positivity rate – 13.9%
Coronavirus cases in South Florida
Miami-Dade County
- Total number of cases: 178,726
- New reported cases for Monday: 397
- Number of new cases, last seven days – 3,360
- Dade’s positivity rate on Monday: 4.15%%
Broward County
- Total number of cases: 81,277
- New cases reported on Monday: 191
- Number of new cases, last seven days – 1,846
- Broward’s positivity rate on Monday: 3,76%
Palm Beach County
- Total number of cases: 49,068
- New cases reported on Monday: 66
- Number of new cases, last seven days – 1,029
- Palm Beach’s positivity rate on Monday: 2.74%
Key Biscayne / 33149
- Total number of cases since pandemic started: 665
- New cases reported Monday - 3