Key Biscayne reports three new cases Monday, Oct 19
Florida Health Department

On Monday, Florida’s Health Department reported 1,766 new coronavirus cases, raising the new total of statewide infections to 756,727.

On their dashboard, the state reported a positivity rate of 4.86 percent. Johns Hopkins University & Medicine reported a positivity rate of 13.9 percent. The way Florida reports rate of positive test results has come under scrutiny recently.

The Covid-19 death toll in Florida is now 16,021.

On Monday, there were three new cases reported for zip code 33149, Key Biscayne.

Coronavirus in the State of Florida

- Total number of cases: 756,727

- New cases on Monday: 1,766

- Positivity rate on Monday – 4.86%

- John Hopkin’s University reported positivity rate – 13.9%

Coronavirus cases in South Florida

Miami-Dade County

- Total number of cases: 178,726

- New reported cases for Monday: 397

- Number of new cases, last seven days – 3,360

- Dade’s positivity rate on Monday: 4.15%%

Broward County

- Total number of cases: 81,277

- New cases reported on Monday: 191

- Number of new cases, last seven days – 1,846

- Broward’s positivity rate on Monday: 3,76%

Palm Beach County

- Total number of cases: 49,068

- New cases reported on Monday: 66

- Number of new cases, last seven days – 1,029

- Palm Beach’s positivity rate on Monday: 2.74%

Key Biscayne / 33149

- Total number of cases since pandemic started: 665

- New cases reported Monday - 3

