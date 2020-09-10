Thursday, Florida’s Health Department reported 2,585 new coronavirus cases. This continued a trend of reporting lower number of new cases per day. For the last seven days, there were a total of 18,107 new infections reported – 2,586 per day – compared to 20,800 the preceding seven days.

The statewide positivity rate on Thursday was 5.54 percent, the seventh straight day reporting under 6 percent.

The state now has more than 650,000 infections (654,731). Remains to be seen whether the Labor Day weekend causes a spike like the one that followed Memorial Day.

Dade’s positivity rate on Thursday was 5.63 percent, marking the fifth time in the last 2 weeks that the county has reported a rate under 6 percent and marks two weeks reporting a daily positivity rate under 8 percent.

Thursday, the State reported 569 cases for Key Biscayne’s zip code of 33149.

This is the cumulative number of cases reported on the island since the pandemic started. The state does not report recovered cases by municipalities.

Coronavirus in the State of Florida

- Total number of cases: 654,731

- New cases on Thursday: 2,585

- Positivity rate on Thursday – 5.54%

Coronavirus cases in South Florida

Miami-Dade County

- Total number of cases: 162,894

- New reported cases for Thursday: 468

- Dade’s positivity rate on Thursday: 5.63%

Broward County

- Total number of cases: 73869

- New cases reported on Thursday: 191

- Broward’s positivity rate on Thursday: 3.73%

Palm Beach County

- Total number of cases: 43,532

- New cases reported on Thursday: 106

- Palm Beach’s positivity rate on Thursday: 3.49%

Key Biscayne / 33149

- Total number of cases since pandemic started: 569