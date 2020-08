Florida reports 7,000+ coronavirus-related deaths, adds 9,658 news cases. Ten new confirmed cases on the island. Dade now over 121,000 cases

On Saturday, Florida’s Health Department reported that an additional 179 Florida residents had died as a result of contracting the coronavirus, raising the total number of deaths past 7,100 (7,022 Florida residents and 122 non-Florida residents).

Saturday, the state reported 9,658 new Covid-19 infections, making it the seventh straight reporting less than 10,000 new cases per day.

The updated dashboard report showed Key Biscayne’s zip code of 33149 with 382 cases, adding 10 new positives overnight. The state does not report “recovered” cases by zip code.

Coronavirus cases in the State of Florida

- Total number of cases: 480,028

- New cases on Friday: 9,658

- Total number of statewide virus-related deaths: 7,144

Coronavirus cases in South Florida

Miami-Dade County.

- Total number of cases: 121,207

- New reported cases for Friday: 2,740

- Total virus-related deaths: 1,647 – 36 new deaths reported Saturday

Broward County

- Total number of cases: 56,797

- New cases reported on Friday: 1,387

- Total number of virus-related deaths: 742 – 33 new deaths reported Saturday

Palm Beach County

- Total number of cases: 33,854

- New cases reported on Friday: 581

- Total number of virus-related deaths: 833 – 18 new deaths reported Saturday

Key Biscayne / 33149

- Total number of cases since pandemic started: 382

- New cases added on Saturday: 10